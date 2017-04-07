Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Friday said that retired army chief Raheel Sharif and Sindh government were responsible for bringing peace in Karachi.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not responsible for the success of Karachi operation,” said the PPP leader.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair had earlier said the prime minister was responsible for the success of Karachi operation.

The governor said General (retired) Raheel Sharif, who retired in November, was a ‘normal general’ like other generals. “If we make him larger than life, it will create problems for him. We should not be unfair to him,” he added.

“Even his (Raheel Sharif’s) job as head of the Saudi-led alliance is being portrayed as something extraordinary. In reality, it should be his prerogative as a normal person.”