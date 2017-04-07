Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) representative Imran Ismael said he wished the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had said that credit for Karachi operation goes to PM, during former Army Chief Gen (r) Raheel Sharif’s tenure.

Imran Ismail tweeted:

کاش یہ بات اُس وقت کرتے جب کرتے راحیل شریف جرنل تھے۔ پیچھے گالی دینا PMLn کی ریوایت ہے pic.twitter.com/iWfrDgBOsX — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) April 6, 2017





Ismael’s tweet comes after Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair’s statement regarding former Army Chief Raheel Sharif.

Zubair had said: “Credit for Karachi operation should go to PM Nawaz Sharif and not to Raheel Sharif.”