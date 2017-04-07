Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Imran Ismail taunted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Maiza Hameed for not getting Ministry of Information in a shouting exchange on a talkshow on a TV channel.

Imran Ismail and Maiza Hameed were having a heated debate when he asked her to talk only when it’s her turn, instead of shouting out of turn.

They were discussing the Qatri letter and Panama issue.

He taunted her by saying, “No matter how much you shout, the seat for the ministry of information has been given to the one who was using to eggs cast away the evil eye.”

Few days ago a video surfaced where family of Minister of Information Mariyam Aurangzeb was using eggs to cast away evil.