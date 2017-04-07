LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (ICET) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shenyang University of Chemical Technology, China.

A ceremony was held at the university in which PU VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, PU-ICET Director Prof Dr Amir Ejaz and Dean at Shenyang University Prof Weiru Chen were present.

Later, Shenyang University delegation visited ICET and laboratories and met students and teachers of the institute.

The Shenyang University of Chemical Technology has agreed to provide 20 internships to 6th semester students of ICET. In this regard, they will provide opportunity to ICET students with all the expenses of boarding and lodging covered for six weeks internship every year.

After success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is major and pilot project of China's Belt and Road Initiative has been the part of China’s success story during the outgoing year (2016), many foreign investors want to invest and collaborate with Pakistan.

More than 100 countries and international organizations have voiced their support or strong interest in participating in the initiative, and China has signed cooperation deals with more than 40 of them.

As projects under the CPEC gather pace, broader synopsis of the short-term and long-term plans for the Corridor also slowly begin to get unveiled.