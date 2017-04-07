KASUR - The Nawa-i-Waqt correspondent and Kasur Press Club president narrowly escaped a volley of bullets fired on his car by dacoits and was robbed of huge amount in broad daylight here Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kot Radha Kishan in which he was robbed of Rs350,000.

According to Haji Sharif Mehr, he was on the way to a brick-kiln in his car. As he reached near check-post of the patrolling police on Kot Radha Kishan Road, six unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire on his car. He drove his car near to a vehicle of the patrolling police. The dacoits also shot fires on the police vehicle. But instead of retaliation, the cops remained hidden in the vehicle which let the dacoits came nearer to his vehicle. They looted Rs350,000 from him and fled away.

On information, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DSP (circle) Mirza Arif Rasheed, SP (investigations) and other officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of crime.

On the occasion, DPO Ali Rizvi assured the journalists of arresting the accused. He also suspended negligent cops of the patrolling police for not thwarting the robbery attempt.

The journalists community has condemned the incident and demanded the DPO to trace and arrest the criminals at earliest, warning they would be constrained to take to the streets if the police fail to net the outlaws.