BAHAWALPUR - The public along with the law enforcement agencies is working to defeat terrorists, their facilitators as well as offenders and wanted criminals to ensure peace in the society, a police officer said. Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer Idrees Ahmad expressed was checking the performance report of Bahawalpur Police during the month of March with regard to the implementation of National Action Plan.

The RPO was told that during the month, the police throughout the region registered 125 cases of Sound System Act violation from which 166 accused were arrested, in the cases of wall chalking act violation 45 cases were registered from which 40 were arrested and challaned. In crackdown on illegal weapons holders throughout the region, 173 cases were registered and 173 accused were arrested. He said 48 cases were registered for dealing with negligence at sensitive and important installations in which 51 persons were arrested.

The RPO directed DPOs from all three districts of the region to take action in accordance with National Action Plan to fight terrorism.