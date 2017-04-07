Kandhkot - As summer sets in, various stalls and shops of cold juices, ice cones (Goala) and other such things have been set up in Kandhkot. People are doing the business of cold drinks in summer. Shah Zaman, a vendor said these juices beat to heat. These juices are being sold at cheap rates. He said, “We are very happy with our business as we are always busy in serving cold things in hot days while in winter warm things were provided for the people of kandhkot.” He said carts of cold drinks, shops and stalls belonged to their relatives and family. At that time, A group of students was also having juices from that stall. They said that they visit the shop daily while refreshing drinks especially sugarcane and milkshake to quench their thirst.