Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said several power plants will start generating electricity from next year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that eight thousand megawatt electricity will be added to the system next year.

To a question, the Minister said that every possible step will be taken to flush out terrorists and the menace of terrorism from the country.

He lauded the services of armed forces in conducting census in the country.

To another question, Khawaja Asif said Indian influence is the main cause of strain relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.