KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered Allah Dino Khawaja to continue performing his duties as provincial police chief till the announcement of the final verdict.

“Khawaja will continue to serve as the IGP Sindh till the final verdict is announced,” the court ordered and rejected the advocate general’s request to dismiss the stay order.

“When was the agenda circulated and what was the agenda?” the judge questioned as the advocate general brought the cabinet’s decision to dismiss the inspector general of police to the court’s attention.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh also submitted an affidavit in response to the SHC’s orders.

The court ordered the AG and Additional Attorney to present their arguments in the next hearing, which was postponed until April 11.

The Sindh cabinet with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the chaired approved ouster of Khawaja as IGP

According to sources, the provincial cabinet gave its approval for Sardar Abdul Majeed to assume the office of IG Sindh once again.

The institutional ping-pong started when the Sindh government surrendered the services of Khawaja to the federal government on Saturday and it replaced the Khawaja by appointing another grade-21 police officer Abdul Majeed as acting IG.

On Monday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended a notification issued by the Sindh government that replaced AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The police official (AD Khawaja) remained in the limelight since PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari decided to return home after ending self-exile in December last year.

AD Khawaja was reportedly sent on forced leave by the provincial government days before the arrival of Asif Ali Zardari.

Following the decision, Sindh High Court directed the provincial government not to take any action against the police official.

Rangers DG meets IGP

Rangers Director-General Major General Muhammad Saeed met Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja at Central Police Office (CPO) Thursday, the Express Tribune reported. The duo discussed the law and order situation, according to a statement issued from the CPO.

The top brass of the law enforcement discussed the ongoing targeted operation in Karachi and other law and order actions across the province. In a picture shared with the media, the Counter Terrorism Department head AIG Sanaullah Abbasi was also seen in the meeting, which was held during the days when there is a controversy over the fate of Khawaja as the police chief.