SARGODHA - An anti-terrorism court awarded 28-year imprisonment and ordered confiscation of the property of a convict, who belongs to a defunct outfit, for keeping a rocket launcher and explosive material in his possession.

According to police, the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) had arrested convict Ishtiaqur Rehman an activists of banned organisation on May 27, 2016 from district Khushab and recovered rocket launcher and explosive material from his possession. Police have moved the convict to jail in strict security after the declaration of case decision.

Meanwhile, the an anti-terrorism court extended for six days the remand of three accused persons arrested in the murder of 20 people at Sufi Ali Gujjar’s shrine.

Police had produced accused Abdul Waheed, custodian of the shrine, and his accomplices Asif and Zafar with veiled faces in the court after the completion of three-day of remand amid stringent security arrangements in and aroud the court. The police had requested for extension of remand.

Earlier, a doctors’ team declared all the three accused mentally and physically fit after their check-up. Now, the accused will be produced in the court on April 12, 2017.

Meanwhile, interrogations were underway by a joint investigation team. Sources said that it has been revealed in the postmortem reports that the slain people were killed within the period of 24 to 26 hours.