BAHAWALNAGAR - The police Thursday charged ex-adviser, Ombudsman Office Haroonabad and a junior clerk of DC Office with fraud and forgery.

According to the FIR, Muhammad Arshad, a former adviser in Ombudsman Office, Haroonabad, using the letterhead of Senator Syed Zafar Ali Shah had written to Punjab CM’s Secretariat, requesting directives for transfer of Faiz Rasool, Junior Clerk at Bahawalnagar DC Office to AC Office Chishtian on humanitarian grounds, citing illness of the clerk’s mother.

A reminder about the issue was also issued on which the Bahawalnagar DC, seeing it a humanitarian ground, ordered transfer of the junior clerk. After the transfer, a compliance report was sent to the office of special secretary to Punjab CM who replied that the directives are fake and fabricated and also ordered an enquiry into the matter. Bahawalnagar ADC (Revenue) Rana Amjad probed the issue and during questioning Junior clerk Faiz Rasool revealed that he had requested Muhammad Arshad to help him in his transfer. The inquiry concluded that both the accused had committed fraud and forgery for the transfer.

In the light of the inquiry, the ADC wrote to the Bahawalnagar DPO for registration of criminal case against Faiz Rasool, Muhammad Arshad and others. The A-Division Police have lodged a case no 147/17 under Sections 420/468/471 against the accused.