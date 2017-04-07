OKARA - Two under-custody dacoity suspects were killed during an alleged attempt by their accomplices to get them free while three police officials including an SHO got bullet injuries here late the other night.

According to police, the incident occurred at Gulshan Mukhtar Town here late in the night.

The police officials informed that a team f the City A-Division Police was on routine patrol near Suffa School when received a call to provide cover to policemen escorting two dacoity suspects - Asad and Badar Munir, residents of Renala Khurad, involved in a dacoity case 301/17, to a hideout for the arrest of their accomplices Zulquarnin and “affsary” of Pakpattan.

As the policemen reached the hideout at Gulshan Mukhtar Town, their accomplices holed up in the hideout started indiscriminate firing on the police personnel. As a result A-Division Police SHO and two other policemen received bullet injuries. The policemen retaliated with fire but the wanted criminals managed to escape. However, as the shooting subsided and the police went forward, they found both Asad and Bader Munir lying dead with the bullets fired by their accomplices.

The dead bodies and injured policemen were shifted to DHQ Hospital Okara for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

The police also recovered a pistol and a shotgun with large number of bullets from the scene.

Later, a case no 326/17 has been registered under Sections - 302, 324, 353, 186 PPC and Punjab Arms Amend Ordinance 2015.