GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) waived full tuition fee of its 115 brilliant students from various disciplines and granted a 50 percent waiver to 135 other students following recommendations of a committee set up for the purpose.

The announcement was made by Vice Chancellor Dr Ziaul Qayyum at a meeting of senior officials at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

The UoG & HEC Need-based Committee which had been set up for evaluation of the cases seeking fee concessions and scholarships was headed by Dean Sciences Dr Fahim Malik.

It received applications from students who had little or no means to pay for the cost of their studies but had proved their talents to forge ahead in their respective fields of studies.

The committee held interviews of applicants and made its recommendations. “All the funds set aside for the purpose of fee concessions as well as those provided by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for scholarships have been distributed as per HEC rules,” a UoG official said.