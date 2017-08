ISLAMABAD: Three people including two women were brutally stabbed to death in Islamabad’s Madina Colony area.

According to police, Saeedullah recently shifted to Islamabad from Buner due to old enmity and took residence in Sangjani. The officers said that the deceased’s brother Ibrahim and children were missing from the house.

The corpses have been shifted to the nearby hospital for postmortem . Investigation of the event has also been launched.