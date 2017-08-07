Chief of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan, stressed about the consequences of the continuous violence in the region. He urged that unless the neighboring countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan take responsibility for their actions the bloodshed would not find an end.

He was attending the inauguration of a book on the life of late nationalist politician Mohammad Afzal Khan commonly known as Khan Lala in Baacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar on Sunday. Addressing the guests at the function he remarked that “Without an end to violence in Afghanistan, peace cannot be ensured in Pakistan.” Majority of the attendees of the function were nationalists associated with ANP and other different walks of life.

Asfandyar Wali Khan paid appreciative tributes to the contributions of the late Khan Lala in his speech. Remembering Khan Lala, he said, “Khan Lala advocated for the unifications of Pakhtuns and an end to Durand Line all through his life.” He called Baacha Khan not only a top leader of ANP but also a commendable leader who respected by all opposition leaders and workers alike.

ANP chief expressed his concern over the continuous violence taking place in Afghanistan. Addressing the urgency of the issue, he said, “The situation in Afghanistan should not be a source of celebration for anyone as it would soon and surely show its affects on regional and neighboring countries.” He stressed on the dire need of cooperation and trust between the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan and said that it was the only way to end the violence, militancy and hostilities in the region.

The ANP chief took up the topic of unification of Pakhtuns again and demanded that the Federally Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to merged. Commented on the issue he said, “The merger of FATA is not just a long standing demand o f its people but it could give the axe to terrorism in the region.” He criticized Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman for opposing the genuine demand of the majority of Pakhtuns in the region.

“Former colonial rulers just for reprehensible strategic designs demarcated the Paktun region into several parts. However the Pakhtuns have now come to realize the need for unification and have put forth this genuine demand that no one can deny them,” he stated blatantly. He urged the government to early announce the reforms agenda of FATA according to five member committee recommendations.

The ANP chief said that since the matter of the Panama leaks have now settled, the new government should pay attention to main issues such as the early implementations of FATA reforms, mending the deteriorating law and order and other economic issues. He condemned the growing political hostilities and termed them harmful to the very basis of what a democratic process and sovereignty of parliament is supposed to stand for. He said that ANP would stand guard against all the visible and non-visible forces which are harmful for the democratic organs in the country.

He also took a shot at the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in KPK. He pointed out that the performance of PTI government was disappointed. He further said that PTI has even ruined what ANP had previously achieved though the 18th Amendment and in previous coalition between PPP and ANP. He censured the PTI leaders especially the ministers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be so involved making allegations of corruptions and power misuse against each other that they have forgotten to implant the change agenda. He urged the ANP workers to buckle up and begin preparations for 2018 general elections.