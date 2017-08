KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of the late former PM, Benazir Bhutto visited various remote areas of Lyari and inquired about the day to day problems encountered by the citizens.

Upon her visit which came as a surprise to the residents, she was welcomed to chants of “Bhutto Zinda Hai”. She purchased Pakistani flags from small shops and distributed them among the children of the town. She also visited the Shah Wali road and other adjoining areas.