MULTAN - Stage actress Imaan Shah was arrested after she fatally hit a motorcyclist on Masoom Shah Road Sunday morning. According to police, the accident took place due to speeding. The actress was under the influence of alcohol and was not carrying her driving licence at the time of the accident. Police have registered case against Imaan Shah on different charges and moved her to Nishtar Hospital for medical examination.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 07-Aug-2017 here.
‘Boozed’ actress held for hitting biker to death
