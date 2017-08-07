Former TV host and journalist Reham Khan has stated that she can reply the ‘questions’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Murad Saeed.

In series of tweet, Ms. Khan stated that Murad Saeed should not risk his political career by slinging mud at her.

This young man should know why he should not risk his political career by slinging mud at me. pic.twitter.com/F2Xa9HsvpI — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 7, 2017

Reham claimed that she can answer all his questions with evidences. “The truth will hurt him,” she wrote.

This young man should know that I can answer all his questions & others with evidence.

The truth will hurt him. pic.twitter.com/vv68dD5nEj — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 7, 2017





Reham Khan further wrote that she will attach all the invoices in response to Murad Saeed’s questions as she is not the one with ‘skeletons in her cupboard’.

We will attach the invoice also in response to your question.I am not the one with skeletons in the closet young man pic.twitter.com/kjFRRnm9L7 — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 7, 2017





She then criticized PTI MNA stating that he is working on TV five days a week while his constituency suffers. “I met his party workers,” she wrote.

Earlier, PTI MNA Murad Saeed rose ‘some questions’ regarding Reham Khan’s Swat visit.

FYI Murad Saeed an elected MNA from Swat is working 5 days a week on a TV channel while his constituency suffers.

I meet his party workers. — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) August 7, 2017





He asked Reham Khan that whom she met during her stay in Serena hotel.

“Whose car was she using during Swat stay,” he asked. Saeed further mentioned her meetings with some ‘political party’s officials’ during her visit.

“After all that will you still said that you don’t have any connection with Amir Muqam and there is no political conspiracy behind it,” he said.

Murad Saeed responds to Reham Khan pic.twitter.com/GUZgcLHHWo — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) August 7, 2017



