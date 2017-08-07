Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday directed that efforts must continue in concert with other elements of national power to defeat terrorism and militancy in order to establish rule of law and uphold supremacy of constitution.

He expressed these views while chairing the 203rd Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum undertook a comprehensive review of internal and external security environment. The forum also deliberated upon regional security situation, especially Afghanistan, and reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and security.

“We look forward to a trust based mutual cooperation in this regard which can achieve the policy ends of enduring regional peace,” said General Bajwa.

He also appreciated successful conduct of Operation Khyber 4 in a most inhospitable terrain of Rajgal with minimal own casualties which is made possible through high standards of professionalism.