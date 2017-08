KARACHI: During a raid at Jinnah International airport early Monday, Airport Security Force (ASF) captured 1,300 grams of heroin from a passenger headed to Dubai.

The drug was hidden in the passenger’s suitcase. He was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force after the contraband was seized.

In a similar incident, 1 kilogram of heroin was seized from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Karachi’s Jinnah International airport earlier this year.