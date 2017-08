ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal met the former PM, Nawaz Sharif in Punjab House today, and engaged on important political and national matters.

Ahsan Iqbal reviewed the current law and order situation of the country with Nawaz Sharif.

Sources reveal that both leaders talked about the matters pertaining to Nawaz Sharif’s travel to Lahore via GT-Road, and the security reports issues by law enforcement agencies regarding the travel.