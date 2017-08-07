SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has chalked out an effective plan to ensure early arrest of 22 notorious human traffickers named in FIA’s Red Book.

It said the notorious fugitives belong to Gujranwala Division - four human traffickers belong to Gujranwala district, six to Gujrat district, four to Mandi Bahauddin district, three from Sialkot district, two to Narowal district and three to Hafizabad district.

The FIA deputy director said that all the moveable and immoveable properties of these fugitive human traffickers would be confiscated and their bank accounts frozen. He said that the FIA provided the complete data of these POs to all the airports in the country. He added that the FIA has developed its contacts with the Interpol for ensuring the early arrest of these fugitive notorious human traffickers from abroad.

On the other hand, the special raiding teams of FIA have arrested seven human traffickers and their agents from Gujranwala Division’s Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. The accused would send the local people abroad illegally by getting big amounts from them after showing them the golden dreams of their lucid future in abroad. FIA sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.