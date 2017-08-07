Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has granted forty-six exploration licences and thirty-three leases to achieve self-sufficiency in oil and gas sector, Radio Pakistan.

Official sources in the Ministry told APP, that the oil companies drilled 179 exploratory and 194 appraisal wells that resulted in 101 new oil and gas discoveries.

The sources said 944 million cubic feet per day gas and 32,343 barrels oil per day has been added in the transmission network through indigenous resources. Similarly, the country’s total crude oil production has reached 90,000 barrels oil per day.

They said over ten billion dollars foreign investment has been made in the country's petroleum sector.