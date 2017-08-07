The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition calling for the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family to be included in the Exit Control List (ECL), terming it non-maintainable.

The petition had been filed by lawyer Raees Abdul Wahid days after the Supreme Court ordered Nawaz Sharif to step down as prime minister in its verdict on the Panama Papers case.

The petitioner had asked that the names of Nawaz Sharif; his children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam, son-in-law Captain Safdar, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar be placed on the ECL and their accounts frozen.

After a preliminary hearing by Justice Amir Farooq on Monday morning, the court rejected the petition as non-maintainable for hearing.