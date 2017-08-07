ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today take up a petition seeking court’s directions to put the names of Nawaz Sharif, his siblings, his son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the exit control list (ECL).

IHC judge Aamer Farooq will take up the petition moved by Raeed Abdul Wahid who has requested the court to bar the respondents to leave the country by putting their names on the ECL.

The petitioner has prayed to the court to direct the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and director immigration and passports to put in lien properties and assets of Sharif and the other respondents.

The petitioner has nominated the Federation through secretary ministry of interior, the FIA DG, director immigration and passports, Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Ishaq Dar as respondents.

He stated that at least, three political parties had filed petitions before the Supreme Court against the Sharif family and others and subsequently the apex court after conducting an inquiry through the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) announced the verdict of Panama Papers leaks on July 28 by disqualifying Sharif from participating in political activities and also ordered for filing of references against the respondents with the National Accountability Bureau.

The petitioner has contended that with the implementation of the orders of Supreme Court, the respondents No 4 to 9 were found ‘guilty of corruption, money-laundering, and the making of money illegally, unlawfully and purchasing of properties abroad’, hence an immense criminal breach of trust has been committed by them. Therefore, they were liable to be prohibited from leaving the country.

He has maintained that the above-said members of Sharif family were found ‘involved in corruption and money-laundering’ under the Supreme Court judgment. It is, therefore, necessary that they may face legal proceedings before accountability courts and do not go out of the country.