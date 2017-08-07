Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said PML-N has a golden opportunity to separate itself from Sharif family, and asked PML-N to separate itself from the corruption of the Sharifs.

While addressing a press conference on Monday Imran said former PM Nawaz Sharif is taking his supporters to streets in an effort to pressurise the institutions of accountability.

“This is an open conspiracy against Pakistan that a person, accused of a crime, is refusing to accept the verdict of the top court,” PTI chairman has stated.

“A criminal, who failed to defend himself before the Supreme Court by producing a money trail of his assets and refused to tell the truth, is now claiming that a conspiracy was being hatched against him,” Imran said.

Imran went on to add that Nawaz was preparing to launch protests against SC’s verdict on taxpayers’ money. “Nawaz Sharif was given ample chances to defend himself before two benches of the apex court as well as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).”

In a landmark verdict last month, the apex court unanimously disqualified Nawaz from office due to his failure to disclose his ‘un-withdrawn receivables, constituting assets’ in his nomination papers filed ahead of the 2013 polls.

He said his party rallied against corruption, free and fair elections, and accountability while Nawaz Sharif is coming out on roads to save his corruption. He also accused a private news channel of siding with the ruling party which is against the national interest.

PTI chairman slammed the ex-PM for spending government funds and taxes to travel from Islamabad to Lahore. “Who is conspiring against you now?” he asked.

Imran stated, "All the institutions have been destroyed by PML-N as they are saving their corruption. NAB should appeal on Hudaibiya Papers Mills in court so that SC verdict can be implemented.

"Nawaz has destroyed the democracy by hitting the roads and rallying around the parts of country for public support," he added.

Imran demanded that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) file an appeal in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case under the apex court's verdict. "We demand that NAB file the appeal in high court as demanded by the Supreme Court," said the PTI chairman.