ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is set to preside over a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party today to chalk out the party’s next course of action over Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations.

Sources said the PTI leadership is expected to present its stance on the formation of a parliamentary ‘Code of Conduct’ committee, which would probe former PTI member Gulalai’s allegations of misconduct against Imran Khan.

The country’s current political situation, as well as Nawaz Sharif’s plans to travel to Lahore via GT Road this week, will come under discussion in the meeting

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid has also been invited to the meeting. PTI earlier also rejected the demand for a bi-partisan parliamentary committee to probe Gulalai’s allegations against Imran Khan.

The meeting is expected to take place at 2:30pm today.