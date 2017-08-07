SIALKOT - A bomb disposal squad defused an Indian anti-tank landmine near Pasrur tehsil here on Sunday.

The local people found the anti-tank landmine from Nullah Dek near village Jandiyaal, Pasrur tehsil. The bomb disposal squad was called which defused the landmine. The squad officials said that it was an India-made anti-tank landmine, weighing 18 pounds, which reached from neighbouring Held Kashmir while floating in Nullah Dek during flood.

HAJ FLIGHT: The fourth haj flight of PIA took off with would-be pilgrims from Sialkot International Airport to Saudi Arabia. SIAL Chairman Khawar Anwar Kh, CEO Maj-Gen (r) Mir Haider Ali and senior PIA officials saw off the pilgrims during a special ceremony.