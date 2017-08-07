MIAN CHANNU: On Sunday near Mohsinwal, a truck came in collision with a trailer and took the lives of at least two people while injuring five others.

According to details, a truck collided with a trailer loaded with iron rods coming from the opposite direction at the National Highway in Mohsinwal. In the spur, a bus coming from behind crashed into the truck due to which two people, traveling in the truck died on the spot.

Rescue teams and the Police rushed to the spot. The dead and the injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital.