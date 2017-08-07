ISLAMABAD - The demand for Super Mushshak aircraft, a state-of-the-art military aircraft, being manufactured Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, is increasing in the international aviation market.

The PAC has already signed landmark sale agreements with a number of countries so far while negotiations for such agreements were also underway between the PAC and various countries.

Among the deals signed so far include the single largest order of 52 Super Mushshak aircraft for the Turkish Air Force, while the PAC has also delivered the first five of 10 Super Mushshak trainers to the Nigerian Air Force.

Last month, the PAC has delivered its first batch of Super Mushshak trainers to the Qatari Emiri Air Force (QEAF).

Qatar ordered eight Super Mushshak trainers from the PAC in June 2016. The QEAF will operate the trainers at its al-Zaeem Air Academy.

The aircraft is already in service with Saudi Arabia, Oman, and South Africa.

Approximately, 300 Super Mushshak aircraft are being used by the PAF and the Pakistan Army for military training of pilots and other defence-related activities.

Also, PAC signed a landmark agreement with Azerbaijan for sale of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft to Azerbaijan Air Force last month.

According to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson, the contract was signed in Azerbaijan, where Air Marshal Arshad Malik, chairman PAC Kamra represented Pakistan; whereas, Azerbaijan was represented by Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov, Air Force Commander Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson said that the contract would also include operational training and technical support and assistance to the Azerbaijan Air Force, and would help further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.

Indigenously produced Super Mushshak aircraft is equipped with most modern equipment and capabilities, which makes it one of the best military trainer aircraft.