ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started investigating the charges filed against Sharif family in the Panama scandal. NAB has appointed six members to the JIT to serve as main witnesses in the references against the family.

Media reports reveal that NAB has started filing four references against the family of Nawaz Sharif upon orders of Supreme Court. The six members made as prime witnesses are Wajid Zia, Irfan Mangi, Amir Aziz, Bilal Rasool, Numan Saeed and Kamran Khursheed. Accordign to NAB regulations, individuals involved in the investigation are appointed as witnesses, and are responsible for the verification of documents, as well as liable to recording their statements.