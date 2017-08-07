ISLAMABAD - Once again hinting at a conspiracy against him and his party, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he did not believe in politics of confrontation and wanted to see state institutions functioning in their defined constitutional domain.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations of traders and elected representatives of local bodies from Rawalpindi, at the Punjab House on Sunday.

Former interior minister Nisar Ali Khan also held a detailed meeting with Nawaz Sharif and besides discussing his journey back to Lahore via GT Road, he exchanged views with him on party’s future political course and strategy to deal with the post-disqualification situation.

Talking to traders’ delegation, Nawaz Sharif said that he along with his family was subjected to victimisation in the name of accountability, wherein not even a single penny of corruption was proved against him and he was disqualified on a trivial matter.

The ex-PM said that he believed in the supremacy of law and the constitution and that was the reason he immediately accepted and implemented the Panama case verdict. However, the verdict was not accepted by the people of Pakistan, he added.

He said he did not want a confrontation between the institutions but those should work within their own constitutional domain.

Asking if he was the only one in Pakistan whose name had appeared in the Panama Papers, Nawaz Sharif said that he knew a conspiracy was being hatched against the incumbent political dispensation. He said he was also well aware of the things that were going to happen to him in the future but he would not bow to any pressure and go to any extent for the supremacy of constitution and law of the land.

“All what we demand is civilian supremacy as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan,” Nawaz added.

He questioned that why those who had looted and plundered the national wealth could not be brought to justice and why those who had subdued and abrogated the constitution of Pakistan were let scot-free?

A delegation of party parliamentarians, elected local bodies’ representatives from Rawalpindi city and cantonments led by Senator Ch Tanvir Khan met Nawaz Sharif and assured him of their full support in this time of trial.

Dubbing Rawalpindi as mini Raiwind Senator Ch Tanvir said that they would accord historic welcome to their Quaid on August 9 and would accompany him to his journey to Lahore.

Tanvir said that Nawaz Sharif ruled the hearts of the people of Pakistan and no court verdict could lower his respect and love among the masses - who knew that only his vision and policies could transform Pakistan into an economic power.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had a one-on-one meeting with Ch Nisar Ali Khan who discussed with him the issues relating to the party policies in the post-disqualification scenario and the upcoming election on NA-120 seat vacated by his disqualification.

Sources informed The Nation that Ch Nisar also discussed with former premier the security arrangements for his return journey as the security officials had expressed their limitation to provide security on GT Road.

It was decided that he Nawaz Sharif would only address, after the security officials’ clearance, at selected places on the GT Road which would be kept secret. And, he would wave to his supporters from within the vehicle at most of the gathering points.

Sources said that it was further decided in the meeting that instead of adopting confrontational course the party chief and other senior party leaders would just project the counter-narrative of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification - that it was not on any corruption charge but on a trivial issue.