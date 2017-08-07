LAHORE: In the name of honour at Manga Mandi on Sunday, a man beheaded her wife with a chopper for not quitting her job.

According to the police, the resident of Shamke Bhattian, was found dead by her 3 children and neighbours in a room of her house with her head separated from her body.

After getting the murder’s information, the police rushed to the spot.

Proofs were collected by forensic experts who were accompanying the law enforcers at the crime scene. After recording the statements of eye witnesses, the body was shifted to the city morgue for an autopsy.

Saddar Division Superintendent of Police (SP) Maher Mumtaz said that according to the investigation reports, the woman’s husband Afraheem had murdered her in the name of honour.

Despite the will of her husband who would usually ask her to quit her job, Nasreen resumed her work as a laborer in a factory in Raiwind area.

The SP said, “After committing the crime, the suspect left the house. And then the children with the help of some neighbours opened the room and found Nasreen lying dead with her head severed.”

The SP has arranged two police teams to arrest the suspect.