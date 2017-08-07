ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to ARY News on the complaint of a staff reporter associated with NEO TV, Shakir Younas Abbasi.

The complainant has alleged that while airing the Press conference of MNA Ayesha Gulalai and subsequent reports on August 1 and August 2, 2017, the TV channel aired his pictures with ulterior motive and in order to jeopardise his professional repute.

Moreover, ARY News also described him a relative of Reham Khan, former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. An old picture of Reham Khan with the complainant was also displayed on ARY News.

The complainant has denied such allegations and termed this act as his character assassination attempt by ARY News. The complainant has requested the authority to take notice of the violation of journalistic ethics and PEMRA rules by the management of the ARY News. Airing of such content is against the journalist ethics and is deemed as an attempt to lead the viewer astray. ARY News has also violated various clauses of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

PEMRA has directed the management of the TV channel to reply to the show-cause notice within on or before August 8, 2017, explaining its position. Moreover, Chief Executive Officer of ARY News is also called upon for personal hearing on August 8, 2017. In case of failure to file reply within the stipulated time and non-appearance for personal hearing, the Authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Sunday issued a warning to private TV channel 'A-Plus' for airing Indian plays titled "GEET" and "SHANAKHAT" on Aug 1, 2017.

In the said plays, a song with indecent content was also aired. According to a PEMRA Press statement, airing of such content was violation of various clauses of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007 and Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

"The content aired is also highly offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency and against social, cultural and religious values of the society," it added.

PEMRA warned the TV channel to be careful and vigilant in selection of the content to be aired and also activate an in-house committee to monitor the content. In case of repeated violation, the Authority would proceed to take appropriate legal action against the channel.