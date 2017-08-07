Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has chalked out the detailed plan for ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s rally on GT road.

According to the plan, the rally will leave from D-Chowk led by Nawaz Sharif himself on Wednesday at 9 am. The rally will then move from Blue Area to Zero Point from where other groups will join it, PML-N source said.

After Zero Point the caravan will move towards Saddar Rawalpindi through Murree Road. At Faizabad and Kachehri in Rawalpindi rallies under local leadership will join the caravan and leave for Lahore, PML-N sources added.

Meanwhile, the top leadership of PML-N including Ahsan Iqbal, Ishaq Dar and Pervaiz Rasheed has met Nawaz Sharif in Punjba House. The leaders discussed the security plan and arrangements for the rally.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal shared the detailed security plan with Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, it was announced by ruling party that Nawaz Sharif will lead the road rally on Sunday but to mobilize more public and Nawaz-league supporters, the party decided to postpone it.

The rally was announced after Nawaz Sharif was ousted by Supreme Court of Pakistan in its final verdict of Panama Leaks citing corruption and not disclosing the details of his Iqama for his son's Dubai-based company.