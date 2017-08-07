LAHORE: Police arrested at least 13 youth in crackdown against kite flyers and one-wheelers in different parts of Lahore today.

The crackdown was launched on the directives of DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf during which 13 youth were apprehended from different parts of the city, police said.

Police also recovered 100 kites and large quantity of thread from the arrested youth and registered cases against them.

On the other hand kite flying continues in different cities of Punjab including Rawalpndi particularly during the evening. Police however is ignoring the kite flying despite orders of the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to forcibly discontinue the kite flying in view of several incidents of throat cutting by the thread used for kite flying.