KASUR - Notables from all walks of life flayed the police for its failure to arrest the dacoits who fired indiscriminate shots on the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president during a robbery, despite the lapse of more than three months.

Talking to The Nation, District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat said the police failure to arrest the culprits of the robbery with KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr has raised concerns not only among the journalist community but also among the public. He said it has put a question mark on the police performance.

Former foreign minister Sardar Assef Ali said that the police failure to arrest dacoits has created a sense of insecurity among the journalists but also inhabitants of the district. Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) Chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community. He urged the police to make all-out efforts to arrest the culprits. TMC Vice Chairman Ahmed Latif Ch stressed the need for considering mediamen’s concerns. He urged DPO Ismail Kharak to take effective steps to net the robbers. He also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the police failure.