SADIQABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) welcomes those youth who are joining the party after being disappointed with the government’s poor performance and false performance.

PPP district leader Khawar Bajwa stated during a meeting with new joiners of the party here the other day. They included Sheikh Imran, Suleiman, Arshad Tabassum, Malik Hassan and others. Mr Bajwa said that youth are strength of the PPP and they will pay a key role for the party’s success in the next general elections. He said that the party is being strengthened and reorganised under the supervision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He pointed out that RY Khan areas from Chanigot to Kot Sabzal will prove to be the mini-Larkana - the political saddle of PPP in Sindh province.