Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday demanded to stop the practice of ousting prime ministers in an insulting way.

Talking to media, Khawaja Saad said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) respects the nation’s mandate and that authorised and influential people should also be truthful and honest.

He lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and termed him a ‘pawn’, saying he will face defeat soon. He also alleged Imran of doing propaganda against incumbent government by hurling baseless allegations and using abusive language so that he can make his way to the premiership.

Saad Rafique further said that Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on Panamagate was implemented despite reservations as PML-N respects the government institutions.

PM will lead Pakistani politics to the right path, he added.

The federal minister also met Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and reviewed the preparations to welcome ex-premier Nawaz Sharif at GT Road in Gujranwala.