HAFIZABAD - As many as 350 Government Girls High School No. 1 students, who had passed the Secondary Schools Certification (SSC) examinations with distinction, have protested against the school management for refusing to enroll them in Intermediate Part I.

They called upon the Punjab chief minister to order the principal of the Centre of Excellence to ensure their admission to save their academic career.

According to sources, the principal had given admission to about 250 students last year but due to uncalled for and arbitrary decision of the authorities concerned they have been refused admission in the first year.

When contacted, the principal of the centre said that the higher authorities have ordered that the admission in the first year be stopped forthwith. The students and their parents have expressed their resentment and disappointment over the anti-education policy of the authorities and have called upon the chief minister to ensure admission immediately to save their academic career..

DAY MARKED: The district police have observed Police Martyrs Day in which the DPO Sardar Ghias Gul, DC Allah Ditta Warraich, District and Sessions Judge Ashtar Abbas, Additional Sessions Judge Irfan Akram Tarar participated. They said that sacrifices of cops would give new impetus to the police for the maintenance of police and protection of life, honour and property of the people.

The DPO along with DSPs also laid floral wreaths on the graves of martyrs in different villages and gave cheques of compensation to the families of the martyrs. A candle light vigil was also held near the Municipal Secretariat where a large number of citizens, political and social workers were present. Police squad led by DPO saluted the portraits of the martyrs in the district.

KIDNAP BID FOILED: Police claimed to have foiled kidnapping bid of 5 children, while Lahore police have retrieved a child who had gone missing from Kasur.

According to police, Hasnain, Rafay, Ahmed Raza, Mudassar and Fahad were playing alongside canal bank and the alleged kidnapper Ali Raza, abducted them on the pretext of bathing in the swimming pool.

The kidnapper was taking the kids to Head Sagar area, when the kids started shouting on spotting the police mobile at Muradian police check-post. The police arrested the kidnapper and retrieved the kids from kidnappers’ possession. The police have registered a case against the kidnapper.

Meanwhile, the police recovered Abu Bakar aged 13, while patrolling in Kot Lakhpat area in Lahore, who had gone missing from Kasur since three days. The child was handed over to the parents.

OUTLAWS HELD: The police arrested 22 outlaws including eight proclaimed offenders (POs) during search operation in various areas of Hafizabad district on Friday.

The DPO taking notice of surge in crimes directed action against outlaws after which police teams belonging to different police stations launched operation against the criminals in Jalalpur Bhattian, Pindi Bhattian, Kasoki, Kassesay and other areas of Hafizabad.

During separate actions the police apprehended 22 criminals including 8 POs and recovered cache of arms and drugs from their possession. The nabbed culprits stated to be wanted by police in various crimes including murder, kidnapping and robberies were being interrogated after registering cases against them at respective police station.s

The police busted a three-member robbers gang and recovered arms and other looted valuables worth hundreds of thousand rupees here on Thursday.

The police reacting to a tip-off regarding presence of outlaws conducted operation in Vanike Tarar locality of Hafizabad district. During operation three robbers were apprehended with arms, stolen valuables and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

In the preliminary interrogation the detained robbers admitted of committing more than 20 robberies in various areas of Hafizabad and further investigation was in progress.