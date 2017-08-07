ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was approaching “extinction”.

Information Secretary PPP South Punjab Shaukat Mehmood Basra said that the “association of corrupt mafia” of the PTI’s politics was on the downward trail.

Speaking to journalists here, he said a political nomad like Fawad Chaudhry had become the face of PTI chief Imran Khan.

“He is known as an ‘unscrupulous’ person who is used to changing loyalties. Fawad Chaudhry represents the new Pakistan Imran Khan is trying to create,” Basra said.

He alleged Imran Khan was trained by the late Lt-General Hamid Gul (retired) and now he and his party needed to learn political ethics.

“Imran and General Hamid Gul had conspired against Abdus Sattar Edhi and had tried to blackmail him to work against Benazir Bhutto. Saintly figure Abdus Satter Edhi had refused to do so,” he claimed.

Basra alleged that Imran Khan built a palace in Bani Gala from corruption money.

“He is receiving money from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister who is siphoning money to Imran Khan,” he added.