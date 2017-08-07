Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shahbaz Sharif supported ex-Prime Minister by saying that Nawaz Sharif still preside over the hearts of Pakistani people as his government was formed by public votes. He also contended that Nawaz Sharif is and will be the most popular leader of this nation.

He also addressed the critics that before criticizing PML-N they should have a look at their own provinces. "They are very well aware that Punjab’s progress in terms of growth of energy, infrastructure, economy, education and health is the result of PML-N endeavors, said Shahbaz.

The CM added, our party PML-N has always put first the interests and benefits of the nation. "Our country has rejected sit-in before and will continue to do so in the future. Therefore such people should restrain themselves from tarnishing the image of our country and should change their attitude," he maintained.