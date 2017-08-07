HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Local campus of The Educators (school) scored distinction in the annual examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) held under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad.

Fourteen students had appeared in the SSC exam and all of them managed to pass it with distinction. The school overall showed 88 percent result and secured second position in Faisalabad division. Khabeeb Khalid, student of the school, obtained 1,056 marks. Six other students also obtained above thousand numbers.

School Director Main Naveed and Principal Mr Rao Asif Wajdan congratulated the students over their achievement and extended best wishes to them for their future life.