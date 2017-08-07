ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday that Senate was an integral part of the Parliament and its role in legislative framework of the country by effectively guarding the rights of the federating units was highly praiseworthy.

In his message on the 45th Foundation Day of the Senate observed on Sunday, the prime minister extended his heartiest felicitations to the people of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan being a federal state would flourish more when federating units had better representation at the federal level.

Premier Abbasi said that the representation was well achieved in the House of Federation where all units had equal representation in terms of number and hence had more protection of their interests and rights.

"The Senate of Pakistan, I am hopeful, will continue to play its due role to protect and preserve the rights of the federating units according to the true spirit of the federation," the prime minister added.