PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Naeem-ul-Haq alleged that Nawaz Sharif wanted to block Lahore-Islamabad Motorway for his caravan but the Frontier Highways Authority opposed his plan to put the public in trouble.

He was talking to media persons after attending a talent hunt programme as chief guest in Peshawar Gemkhana Stadium. The programme was organised by Insaf sports and culture wing where large numbers of party workers were present.

Naem-ul-Haq said that sports activities would be promoted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa as per the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Regarding the programme, he said that there was no dearth of cricket talent in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, adding that the selected players would be given opportunity in national cricket academy to demonstrate their performance.

He also expressed concern over Jamaat-e-Islami’s invitation to Ayesha Gulalai and asked JI to withdraw its statement being an ally of the PTI.

–Staff Reporter

He said that some elements wanted to deteriorate peaceful political atmosphere of the country and it was time to contribute for national development instead of targeting each other.