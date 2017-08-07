CHITRAL - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that sexual harassment allegations levelled by PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai against Imran Khan should be probed in a fair manner.

“Women do not level such allegations if there is no substance to them,” Sherry said while talking to media in Chitral.

The PPP leader said that women are exploited in Pakistani society, adding that “the scale of justice should not be tipped against one gender.”