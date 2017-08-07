KASUR/KAMALIA/HAFIZABAD - Six persons including a woman were killed while 10 others suffered injuries in different incidents of violence, electrocution, road accident and prescription of wrong medicines here the other day.

In Kasur, Rehana told Khudian Khas Police that her brother’s wife Sughran, 26, of Dholan was being treated by a quack lady doctor, Saba. She alleged that Saba prescribed her wrong medicine which caused her death. Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

In another incident, a man shot at and injured his stepmother and her son in Mir Muhammad area. According to Raja Jang Police, Munir Bhatti had two wives who used to quarrel with each other. The other day, Munir Bhatti’ son opened fire on his stepmother Balqees and her son Yousuf. They sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital. Police are investigating.

Tahir of Jagowala Chak 40 was electrocuted after he touched live electricity wires while fixing an electric fault in the roof of his house. In Balloki Rest House, electricity wires fell on a 60-year-old woman identified as Fazal Daad and resultantly, she received serious burns and was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122. Sarai Mughal Police are investigating.

In another incident, a woman was injured critically after being attacked by her husband over argument for the second marriage.

According to Changa Manga Police, Shazia argued with her husband Ameen over his second marriage. The latter lost his temper and attacked his wife with an axe. Resultantly, she was injured critically and was shifted to Changa Manga Hospital. Police are investigating.

In Kamalia, a man committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling in his room. According to Kamalia Saddr Police, Muhammad Irfan, a Wapda employee, was a resident of Tandlianwala but he had been living at 724 G/B. His family found his body hanging from the ceiling in his room early in the morning. The police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy and later handed over it to the family for funeral. Investigation was underway to find out the reason behind the suicide.

In Hafizabad, three persons were killed and five others got injured in an accident on Motorway near Services Area Sukheki, 35 km from here Sunday morning.

According to police sources, a carry pick-up van was on the way to Lahore, when reached four km away from Kot Sarwar Motorway Interchange near Service Area Sukheki, a speeding car hit the carry pick-up van from the rear.

Resultantly, three persons identified as Asghar, Akhtar and Faryad were killed on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries.

The Motorway Police shifted the dead bodies and injured to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.