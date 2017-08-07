SIALKOT/SAHIWAL - Three people were killed in separate incidents like snakebite, roof fall and accident in Sialkot while two friends drown in Sahiwal on Sunday.

A youth died due to snakebite as he was asleep in the courtyard of his house in village Dargaal-Sabzpeer, Pasrur tehsil here on Sunday.

Waqas (18) was the only son of his disabled mother. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of people attended his funeral.

Meanwhile, a Sambrial-based youth Ahmed Khan (24) was killed as his motorcycle rammed into a roadside tree due to speeding on main Daska-Sambrial Road.

A labourer Muhammad Sadiq (47) was killed when the roof of his room caved in during heavy rain in village Aigan, Pasrur tehsil. Local people pulled out his dead body from the debris.

In Sahiwal, two friends drowned in River Ravi near Village Dadra Bala. Khushal and Junaid Chohan were taking bath in River Ravi during the bath both the boys drowned. Rescue 1122 divers recovered the body of Khushal and were busy to locate the other dead body. Rescue 1122 team was still working to find the dead body of Junaid when the news item was filed.

VISIT: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah will address the District Bar Association at the bar room on Monday (today).

The LHC chief justice will inspects the security control room of all sessions and civil courts. He will also address the civil and session judges in the conference room of district and sessions judge Sahiwal.