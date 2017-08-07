ATTOCK - Three persons including two sisters drowned in separate incidents in various parts of Attock District on Sunday.

In the first incident, a newlywed man identified as Mohammad Bilal, 25 went to Shahbazpur dam to beat the heat and while taking a bath he drowned.

Later volunteers recovered his body after hectic effort.

In a separate incident, two sisters drowned, while washing clothes at Nullah Dotal in Dhoke Wallian near Pind Sultani area.

Police sources said that Niyla Bibi along with her elder sister Asma Bibi went to the nullah to wash clothes.

While washing Niyla Bibi slipped and fell in the water.

Her elder sister - Asma Bibi, mother of four tried to rescue her but also lost balance and fell in deep water. Both drowned. Later local divers recovered their bodies from the nullah.