GUJRANWALA/FAISALABAD - Two outlaws were shot dead in two shootouts with police occurred in different areas on Sunday.

In Gujranwala, a dacoit was killed in an allegedly shootout with police while two others succeeded in fleeing the scene here on Sunday. According to a police press release, the Aroop Police got a tip-off that notorious gangster Abu Bakar who had been involved in about 20 cases of robbery and other crimes, holed up in village Gondlanwala. Acting swiftly, a police team rushed to the area but came across intense firing by the dacoit and his accomplices. In retaliatory firing, Abu Bakr was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape the scene.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov and motorcycle from the scene. According to the police, the accused has killed a youth over a minor issue few days back. In Faisalabad, the Sargodha Road Police claimed to have killed an alleged dacoit in a shootout late the other night. Police said that four outlaws snatched a car from Umar Nawaz at Daewoo Road and sped away towards Millat Road. On information, the area police chased the criminals, upon which the outlaws started indiscriminate firing.

In crossfire, an outlaw got gunshot wounds while his three accomplices managed to escape under the cover of firing. The injured robber identified as Bashir Ahmad, 32, alias aka Bashira Mochi was rushed to Allied Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.–Staff reporter/APP